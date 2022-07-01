New month same weather pattern

SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to our Friday, this afternoon we will see another chance of showers and a few thunderstorms with highs making it into the lower 90s. Lower rain chances as we head into the weekend but the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms will still be around. Next week our temperatures start an upward trend with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle to upper 70s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds S 5 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

