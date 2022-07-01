Advertisement

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Enterprise man

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 58-year-old resident.

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.
David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.(ALEA)

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise. He may have been seen without shoes.

Ferguson is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Ferguson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
Man who alleges abuse, wrongful arrest filed $4 million claim.
Pinckard, Alabama faces $4 million demand
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse
Watch: No answers months after Dothan officer involved shooting

Latest News

Brittney Pettis joins WTVY to talk about this year's "Dog Daze of Summer" event on July 9.
Talking Dog Daze of Summer
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
Firework prices are blowing up
Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right)
Tom Whatley bows out of tied District 27 Alabama State Senate Race