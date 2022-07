Decatur facility escapee recaptured in South Carolina

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says that an inmate who escaped from a North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur was recaptured in South Carolina.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, William Walker, 49, escaped around 7:30 Sunday morning. He was apprehended by Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday, July 1.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for a drug-related crime.

