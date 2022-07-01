Advertisement

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Walton County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in southern Walton County Thursday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

Troopers said a man was biking eastbound on U.S. Highway 98 around 11:00 p.m. They said the bicyclist was in the westbound right turn lane for Don Bishop Road.

Troopers report a car was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 98 and turned into the westbound turn lane for Don Bishop Road.

We’re told the car and the bike collided in the turn lane, and the bicyclist was thrown into the middle of the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98. Officials reported the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, but did have a light on the front of the bike.

Troopers said the driver of the car then left the scene. They said the car was found at an address in south Walton County a short time later.

Law enforcement officials said the bicyclist died despite multiple people attempting to help the victim.

