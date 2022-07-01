AG Steve Marshall says Ala. will collect $76M in unpaid taxes from Greentrack, Inc.

GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court decision allowing the State of Alabama to collect over $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest from Greenetrack, Inc., a casino and racetrack in Greene County, Alabama.

In the case of Alabama Department of Revenue v. Greenetrack, Inc., the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously held that Greenetrack owed taxes on money made from its enterprise.

“Every day, all across our great state, the people of Alabama get up, work hard to make an honorable living, obey the law, and pay their taxes,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “And then there are the likes of Greenetrack, which scheme to make a dishonorable profit, break the law, and evade their taxes. Such a sordid state of affairs is more than merely unjust—it is hateful to the rule of law. And, under my watch, it will not be tolerated.”

The Alabama Supreme Court agreed with the Attorney General’s Office, concluding that Greenetrack’s scheme “did not immunize it from taxes” and “did not comply with [Alabama law],” rendering a judgment for the State of Alabama that will allow over $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest to be collected.

The Alabama Supreme Court’s opinion in Alabama Department of Revenue v. Greenetrack, Inc., no. 1200841, can be viewed at this link.

