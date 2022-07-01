1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Geneva County.

News4 sources confirm the accident happened on Dr. Gay Memorial Bridge on Highway 27 South. That’s more commonly known as Sizemore Highway, where it crosses Pea River Bridge.

Geneva Rescue transported one person to Enterprise Medical Center. Another person died at the scene. The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

