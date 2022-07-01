Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash

News4 sources confirm the accident happened on Dr. Gay Memorial Bridge on Highway 27 South. That’s more commonly known as Sizemore Highway, where it crosses Pea River Bridge.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Geneva County.

Geneva Rescue transported one person to Enterprise Medical Center. Another person died at the scene. The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

