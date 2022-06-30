Team Australia softball prepping for Wiregrass All-Star

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Circle City is in for a treat as the Australian National Softball team takes the field with the Wiregrass All-Stars.

The National team is spending some time here in Alabama to compete in the 2022 World Games. The team taking any chance they get to prepare for the games including facing off with the best in the Wiregrass.

“They’re going to be pretty tough tomorrow because we know that the college system here in America is really really strong so any games for us is key no matter what you know, they put on the diamond is going to be really tough. So, we’re excited just to get some games,” said Australian outfielder Jade Wall about taking on the all-star team.

Since the team will be spending a couple of weeks in the South, they’re learning how to take on the Alabama heat considering it’s currently winter in Australia.

“Climatization is very important, I think, the whole lead up to World Games,” said Australian pitcher Georgia Hood about the climate change. “That’s why we’re here so to get our bodies used to the heat since we are in winter at home, but yeah it’s going to be very important for hydration and like just as a team as a whole because we’ve only got 15 players, so it is going to be very important to adjust fairly quickly.”

“We need a good week or so to play in the heat play under pressure and very grateful that we get the opportunity to do it here,” shortstop Clare Warwick said about their time in the South over the next two weeks.

While team Australia has a goal to win gold at the World Games next month, the team has another goal in mind while here in Dothan.

“It’s important that we can visit places like this too you know, we still want to continue to grow the sport,” said Australia head coach Laing Harrow about their visit to the Circle City.

The Australian National Team will take on the Wiregrass All-Stars at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Westgate Softball Complex.

