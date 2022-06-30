Scattered Thunderstorms Daily

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast on a daily basis, with some days featuring better coverage than others. Overall, the coverage looks lower for the second part of the weekend into next week. High temperatures will average near or a little below normal.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

