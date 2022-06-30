Advertisement

Scattered Thunderstorms Daily

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast on a daily basis, with some days featuring better coverage than others. Overall, the coverage looks lower for the second part of the weekend into next week. High temperatures will average near or a little below normal.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Man who alleges abuse, wrongful arrest filed $4 million claim.
Pinckard, Alabama faces $4 million demand
Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Dale County Sheriff’s office to hold DUI check point Saturday
Watch: No answers months after Dothan officer involved shooting
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-30-22
The pop up afternoon showers and storms continue
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-30-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-30-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 29, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Scattered Rainfall Daily