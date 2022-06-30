Advertisement

The pop up afternoon showers and storms continue

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Another day of pop up afternoon showers and storms, coverage today looks less than yesterday. Afternoon highs look to remain in the lower 90s for the next seven days with the afternoon rain chances sticking around. The good news is rain chances will drop off a bit by Sunday so firework shows for Monday look ok for now.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light & Variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds W 5 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

