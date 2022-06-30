Advertisement

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak passenger train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri.

The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who alleges abuse, wrongful arrest filed $4 million claim.
Pinckard, Alabama faces $4 million demand
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Dale County Sheriff’s office to hold DUI check point Saturday
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison
Scene photo
Dothan man wrecks into Abbeville home following high-speed chase
Robert Lee Anderson booking photo
Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers

Latest News

Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision
Jordan the kitten was saved from a Lansing storm drain by Ingham County Animal Control, Lansing...
PHOTOS: 6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Watch: No answers months after Dothan officer involved shooting
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway for suspect