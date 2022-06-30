News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of June 30, 2022
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, July 1
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, July 1
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, July 2
- 2nd Annual Let Freedom Sing - Gospel Concert | Saturday, July 2
- Geneva 4th of July Festival and Fireworks | Saturday, July 2
