New WRC look says it all

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center unveiled a new logo Wednesday better defining its operation that includes numerous business services.

“We are really wanting the community to know that we are one,” WRC Director of Development Cynthia Green told News 4.

“Whether we’re picking up your document destruction or if you’re buying a leather sofa or having a janitorial service or healthcare linens, we want everyone to know we are under the same umbrella,” Green said.

WRC has 12 divisions that employ over 200 people and provides services to 1300 others.

Its new-look logo unveiled before many employees is captioned “What a difference a job makes.”

The rebrand will be phased in during coming weeks.

