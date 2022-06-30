Dog Daze of Summer returns July 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Department of Leisure Services will hold its inaugural Dog Daze of Summer event on Saturday, July 9. The event will showcase several local pet-friendly vendors and small businesses.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastgate Dog Park. A fashion show will also begin at 10 a.m. for pups. Admission is free; however, people can donate, and all proceeds will benefit local rescues. There will be many prizes and an opportunity to win up to $300.

For information regarding the event, contact John Milner at jmilner@dothan.org or visit Brit and Bear’s website at www.britandbear.com. Also, contact Dothan Leisure Services at (334) 615-3700 for further information.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.