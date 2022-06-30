Alabama job database down following national cyberattack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s online jobs database is temporarily down following a major cyberattack to the operating vendor’s services.

On Thursday, Florida-based Geographic Solutions saw their website down and phone messages with attempts to seek information not being returned. The company who’s clients include more than 35 states and territories had already experienced outages over the weekend for several state networks, including in Tennessee where their unemployment website was shut down and thus causing a pause in payments.

While there is no shutdown impact to Alabama’s unemployment compensation system, the AlabamaWorks! database website is down temporarily along with several other job databases in the country.

Geographic Solutions has assured both the Alabama Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Commerce that no customer data has been compromised in the cyberattack. There is anticipation, however, that the shutdown of the state’s website may last several more days.

The Departments of Labor and Commerce will continue communication with the Florida vendor and continue to provide updates until service is back up in Alabama. Until then, they encourage jobseekers or employers in need of Career Center services to call or visit their local Career Center for staff assistance.

Anyone scheduled for a Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) should plan to attend the appointment as scheduled. Anyone who previously failed to attend a scheduled RESEA appointment and needs to reschedule, you are asked to contact your local Career Center directly.

A full listing of Career Centers in the state can be found at alabamaworks.com/map.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.