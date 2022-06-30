Advertisement

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth.

The state is asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift an injunction against an Alabama law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity.

The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to apply the abortion decision to other realms, just as LGBTQ advocates and others feared would happen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who alleges abuse, wrongful arrest filed $4 million claim.
Pinckard, Alabama faces $4 million demand
Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Dale County Sheriff’s office to hold DUI check point Saturday
Watch: No answers months after Dothan officer involved shooting
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023
The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.
Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate
Evergreen City Councilman Luther James Upton (pictured on left) pleaded guilty to interstate...
Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat
Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been...
Man arrested in Minnesota in Alabama slaying