2 suspects nabbed in Blakely shooting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police say two suspects have been arrested in a late May shooting that injured three people.

Blakely suspects (Blakely Police Department)

Jadrian Sol and Christian Gray were taken into custody Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia.

Sol and Gray were wanted in connection with the May 31st shooting on Palmetto Avenue.

The GBI and the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.