2 suspects nabbed in Blakely shooting

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police say two suspects have been arrested in a late May shooting that injured three people.

Blakely suspects
Blakely suspects(Blakely Police Department)

Jadrian Sol and Christian Gray were taken into custody Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia.

Sol and Gray were wanted in connection with the May 31st shooting on Palmetto Avenue.

The GBI and the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.

