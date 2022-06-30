Advertisement

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

