Wiregrass All-Stars gear up for game with Australian National Team

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- In less than 48 hours a big time international softball showdown will go down right here in Dothan.

“I think we got a shot absolutely, said Kasey Cooper of the Wiregrass team’s chance of winning. “At the end of the day, you lace up your cleats the same way and you line up to play the game.”

A first in Dothan as the Wiregrass has formed a super team of college softball players to take on the Australian National Team ahead of the World Games in Birmingham.

“It brings a lot of pride and a lot of joy especially just seeing how great that they come together, and they want to play and they’re having fun just being out here playing the game that we all love,” Cooper said of the exhibition matchup this week.

15 former Wiregrass softball players from nine high schools coming together competing against one of the top international softball teams around.

“It challenges yourself as a ballplayer to come out here and play against the best of the best you know to be able to compete you have to be at your best and you know take every play seriously and give it your all,” said Liz Rodebaugh, current University of Tennessee Chattanooga player and Dale County graduate.

These girls not only playing against the best of the best, but also being coached by the best. Two former team USA players in Geneva coach Ashley Bell and former Dothan High standout Kasey Cooper along with current Alabama pitcher Jaala Torrence coach these all-stars.

“It’s awesome to be able to look up to them and learn from them this week,” said Rodebaugh about the coaching staff.

“We have a little rotation going and if it’s a bad inning, then you get kicked out and you have to rotate and if at first base you get somebody picked off you get banished,” said Cooper about being in the coaching boxes.

The team isn’t letting the stage get too big for them.

“You just treat it like any other game I mean I feel like that’s what I’ve had the best of luck doing, you know go out there and play the softball that you know how,” said Rodebaugh.

