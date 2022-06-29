Scattered Rainfall Daily

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is ahead for the coming days, with daily highs in the lower 90s as scattered showers and thunderstorms pop-up each afternoon. The rain will be hit-or-miss, so some areas may not see rain for days, while other spots see rain each day.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE-E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

