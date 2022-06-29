Advertisement

Scattered Rainfall Daily

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is ahead for the coming days, with daily highs in the lower 90s as scattered showers and thunderstorms pop-up each afternoon. The rain will be hit-or-miss, so some areas may not see rain for days, while other spots see rain each day.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds SE-E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Man who alleges abuse, wrongful arrest filed $4 million claim.
Pinckard, Alabama faces $4 million demand
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Dale County Sheriff’s office to hold DUI check point Saturday
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison
Scene photo
Dothan man wrecks into Abbeville home following high-speed chase
Robert Lee Anderson booking photo
Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-29-22
A better chance of afternoon showers and storms
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-29-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-29-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 28, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Increase