Robotic companion pets bring comfort to Wiregrass seniors

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Cats and dogs are bringing comfort to area seniors, but they aren’t your typical animals.

SARCOA has partnered with Wiregrass Senior Centers to bring them “comfort companions.”

They’re robotic, battery powered pets.

The companions respond to motion, touch, and sound, making them life-like.

Bringing comfort and joy to seniors with dementia or Alzheimer’s is their job.

The Daleville Senior Center received two companion pets last month and says the impact for one client, has been incredible.

“It’s really been a calming affect for Mr. William,” explains Laura Leger, Director of the Daleville Senior Center. “He tends to get a little nervous whenever it gets a little exciting around here, so having the dog with him has really kind of maintained his temperament.”

If you’re interested in learning more about robotic companion pets for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s, call 1-800-AGELINE.

