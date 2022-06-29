Advertisement

Pinckard, Alabama faces $4 million demand

James William Johnson alleges that officers abused him, then falsely charged him with several misdemeanors in 2019.
Man who alleges abuse, wrongful arrest filed $4 million claim.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) -A man cleared of charges in connection with his run-in with Pinckard, Alabama police is demanding $4 million from the small Dale County town.

James William Johnson alleges that officers abused then falsely charged him with several misdemeanors in 2019.

A Dale County jury took only a few minutes last month to find Johnson not guilty, after he appealed from Pickard City Court.

Johnson alleges false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, general negligence, emotional distress, and other allegations in his claim dated Tuesday.

Attorney David Harrison, who represents Johnson, said if the PInckard City Council denies the claim a federal lawsuit will follow.

Johnson, in his affidavit, said the matter stemmed from his trip to the police department with the belief that officers had wrongly implicated his son of a crime. He claims one officer become so agitated for no legitimate reason that he grabbed James Johnson around the neck and pushed him against the wall.

Johnson alleges after reporting the incident to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation, Pinckard police, in retaliation, arrested him on four charges--disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, and disrupting governmental operations.

Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland told News 4 on Tuesday that he is unable to comment because he has not seen the claim.

