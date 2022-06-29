Fireworks safety tips for the whole family

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Fourth of July is always accompanied by firework displays to light up the night sky, but the holiday tradition can be dampened by avoidable injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 74% of injuries caused by fireworks in 2021 happened in the weeks before and after the Fourth of July.

Some important tips to remember when lighting fireworks this weekend are:

Have a good water source nearby in case of fire.

Always wet down all fireworks after shooting them.

Make sure that fireworks are thoroughly put out.

Never lean over a lit firework.

Quickly back away once fireworks have been lit.

In the event of an emergency dial 9-1-1, and for additional information click HERE.

