Dale Co. students take advantage of workforce opportunities

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County School’s “work-based learning program” allows students to get real world work experience during the school day.

Over 100 students took advantage of the opportunity to make money and gain experience during the last school year.

For some it doesn’t end there, as a handful are working at the bank this summer.

Business is booming at Skipperville’s student-led credit union one year after opening.

“We have two students in there at all times, including the summer,” says Ben Baker, Superintendent of Dale County Schools. “We’ve already selected the students for next year, they will start next week getting their training. So, they’ll actually get a wage during the summer.”

One student just graduated from G.W. Long, but she’s sticking around to work part-time.

Kyndall Wallace, Student Teller expresses, “I’m planning on being a physical therapist assistant, and the interaction I get to do on an everyday basis here will also help me in the future.”

On top of soft skills, Wallace has gained knowledge on all things banking.

“Deposits, withdrawals, cash advances, I just recently learned how to close a debit card and make a new one, so that was pretty exciting for me to learn how to do that,” continues Wallace.

Another student appreciates the convenience of the job.

“It’s close to where I live,” explains Jonah Thompson, Student Teller. “If I didn’t have this job then I would have to go all the way to Ozark or Dothan, and that’s like anywhere from 20 to 35 minutes for a job. I could barely pay for gas to be honest.”

The bank is meeting the needs of both the students and community.

“It is an opportunity for the community and this area to come and take care of their banking needs,” expresses Baker. “From loans, to checking accounts, credit accounts, it’s a win-win for everybody involved.”

Aside from the bank, students involved in the work-based learning program collectively got paid close to $500,000.

Baker gives a huge shoutout to the local businesses for making it possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

