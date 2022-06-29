Advertisement

DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were shot on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when they were shot. Jackson said both deputies are alive, but one was “critically shot.” Jackson said the one with serious injuries was shot in the body.

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

Jackson confirms that a manhunt is underway for the suspects in this shooting. Officials with Centreville are asking people to stay in their homes as authorities continue to search for suspects.

The video below shows several area law enforcement agencies escorting what WBRC believes to be one of the victims in this shooting to UAB Hospital.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

