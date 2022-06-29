A better chance of afternoon showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – Some of us saw some much needed rain yesterday and rain chances are staying high as we head into the afternoon hours of today. The rain will help us stay a little cooler with highs only making it into the lower 90s for highs. The will be the case for the rest of the week and into the weekend as well with rain chances sticking around.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, rain ending. Low near 73°. Winds Light SE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.