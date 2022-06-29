Alabama drivers are reminded to drive safely and smartly during Fourth of July weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - With holiday travel ramping up ahead of Independence Day weekend, Alabama law enforcement and the Department of Transportation are reminding motorists to stay safe on the roadways.

AAA predicts car travel volume will break previous records this weekend. For Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), they have extra incentive to give to drivers in the state that may want to make bad decisions in getting behind a wheel while impaired.

“Beginning with the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, our Agency kicked off ‘101 days of Summer Safety.’ We are continuing this vital safety initiative throughout the Fourth of July weekend and the rest of the summer, with a specific focus on impaired driving during this Fourth of July weekend,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

“It is our sincere hope to capture the attention of citizens across the state to reiterate the importance of safe and responsible driving behaviors. No parent or loved one should ever have to experience one of our Troopers knocking on their front door to inform them that their loved one is not returning home.”

As part of operations beginning at midnight on Friday and rolling through midnight on July 4, Troopers will ramp up initiatives as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign. They will be holding informational events, license checkpoints, and multiple patrols related to identifying and removing drivers that are under the influence of drugs or alcohol from roadways.

“Our Troopers in the Highway Patrol Division have worked diligently to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state through a number of high visibility enforcement details,” said ALEA Director of Department Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Jimmy Helms. “However, a main area of focus this year is educating the public on the dangers of impaired driving.”

It isn’t just impaired drivers that the Agency is focusing on, they also are watching out for drivers not paying attention to their surroundings. Whether that be checking blind spots, watching how closely they are following other cars, or preventing themselves from being distracted by mobile devices or other occurrences, ALEA wants drivers to stay alert on the roadways. This includes protecting the state’s first responders, reminding drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights.

“The recent experiences within our Agency alone, reiterates the magnitude of all motorists staying alert and helping us protect all citizens and visitors traveling within our state,” said Secretary Taylor.

ALDOT is sending out reminders as well. They stated that while there will not be any roadway work or temporary lane closures as part of construction zones during the holiday, work materials along the road could play a major factor if Alabama drivers aren’t paying attention behind the wheel. Reduced speed limits will likely be in effect in many of these areas, so they are asking state drivers to allow extra time to reach their destination if going through these zones.

“Drivers should prepare to safely navigate the busy roads during the Independence Day holiday, as travelers drive to and from Alabama beaches, lakes and other popular summer destinations,” said ALDOT ‘Drive Safe Alabama’ coordination Allison Green. “Have a travel plan, buckle up and pay attention.”

Both ALEA and ALDOT are providing multiple resources to Alabama citizens wanting to stay up to date going into the weekend. Additional safety tips from the Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway and Marine Patrols for the 4th of July can be found at alea.gov. ALDOT safety tips are available at the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Drivers planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly as they hit the roadways.

More on ALDOT’s Drive Safe Alabama traffic safety campaign can also be found at DriveSafeAlabama.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.