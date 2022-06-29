Advocates offer resources for unwanted pregnancies in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abortion is now illegal in Alabama but that won’t stop unwanted pregnancies. Advocates and lawmakers have different approaches to helping pregnant women and new mothers, whether they are pro-life or pro-choice.

Roberta Lee is the director of the pregnancy resource center Mary’s Haven in Prattville. They offer services for women who have wanted and unwanted pregnancies. That includes therapy for women who have already had abortions.

“No matter what to talk to somebody,” said Lee.

Lee says they accept pregnant women and mothers from all backgrounds and deal with any circumstance.

“We have no judgment on anybody who has had an abortion or who has considered an abortion,” she said. “Nobody thinks alike, obviously, but we’re just here to help and to listen.”

The center offers child care supplies, such as clothes, food and strollers. They offer advice on adoption services and help women receive social services like WIC of Medicaid.

“We’ve already seen an increase in that,” said Lee. “I hope to see more. I hope that they understand that there are places out here that are going to help.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels said legislators need to also step in and help.

“We’ve not expanded access to quality health care, not just to the average Alabama, but also to women,” he said.

Daniels said there are a few options he wants to introduce during the next legislative session.

Repeal the state’s abortion law

Expand access to prenatal care

Recruit more OB-GYNs to the state

“I introduced an amendment to make exceptions for rape and incest, and that particular amendment was voted down. And so for me, I’m very concerned,” said Daniels.

Daniels says this makes him question whether legislators are pro-life or pro-birth.

WSFA 12 News reached out to legislators who sponsored the state’s abortion law, but we have not heard back.

Alabama’s abortion law does not punish a woman for receiving an abortion, only the doctor who does the procedure.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.