Advertisement

Scattered afternoon showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another afternoon in the 90s with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Better rain chances come in tomorrow and stick around the rest of the week into the weekend which will keep our afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 96°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light E 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

James R. Davenport booking photo
Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies
Robert Lee Anderson booking photo
Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 27, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Better Rain Chances Ahead
Color The Weather 06-27-22
Rain chances pick up this week