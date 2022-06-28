SYNOPSIS – Another afternoon in the 90s with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Better rain chances come in tomorrow and stick around the rest of the week into the weekend which will keep our afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 96°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light E 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.