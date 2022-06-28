Research shows Alabama parents are not a fan of Netflix kids series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Have you ever had the thought trickle into your head that you hate some of the popular shows, programs, and series that your kids are watching? Well you might have a lot in common with parents across the U.S.

The site OrganicBabyFormula.com recently put together a survey, asking parents about 20 of the most popular children’s shows found on YouTube, Netflix, typical cable/satellite channels, or other services, to find out which are the most annoying to adults. In addition, they used Twitter API to look at geotagged tweets and used that to create a map that shows the most “hated” shows by state.

2022 Most Hated Children's Show By State (OrganicBabyFormula.com)

For Alabama, that most hated show is Jim Henson’s Word Party, a vocabulary-building program exclusive to Netflix. The show has been produced since 2016 by the company founded by the late Muppets creator.

Missouri and Kansas parents also share in the Word Party hatred, while the majority of states (26) planted their thumbs-down flag on the massively popular show Cocomelon. The most-viewed YouTube channel in the United States and most-subscribed children’s channel in the world has received massive criticism for being “overstimulating” and addictive to younger children.

Pacing Of Popular Children's Shows (OrganicBabyFormula.com)

The stats don’t lie when it comes to overstimulation. When watching three episodes of Cocomelon, the researchers found Cocomelon to contain on average 39 scene cuts per minute. The next worst offender of scene cuts, Nick Jr’s Paw Patrol, averaged 20 per minute.

The majority of American parents grouped together consider Cocomelon one the most “annoying” programs, rating it an average 4.6 on a 1-5 scale, just behind educational YouTube channel Blippi at 4.7. Blippi also earned most hated honors in 8 states, which is 2nd behind Cocomelon.

How Annoying Are 20 Popular Children's Shows? (OrganicBabyFormula.com)

Other hated programs were Nick Jr’s Peppa Pig in 6 states, YouTube channel Ryan’s World in 5 states, and Paw Patrol in 2 states.

As for the least annoying show according to the research, that honor went to Disney’s Bluey, with an average score of 1.6 on the 1-5 scale when asking parents.

OrganicBabyFormula.com provides parenting based graphics and trends maps every month, so make sure to check them out regularly for new research studies they conduct. You can also find more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.