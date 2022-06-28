Advertisement

Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED PRESS, POOL)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Will Johnny Depp be coming back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath.

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up.

Not only that, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, said they haven’t decided on whether the actor will reprise the role.

All eyes have been on Depp recently, but not on the big screen.

He and his ex-wife Amber Heard were battling it out in court with dueling defamation suits, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James R. Davenport booking photo
Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies
Robert Lee Anderson booking photo
Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

Latest News

Justin McNelley
What's Trending? 62822
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 7 saved from boat after lightning strike
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents