Rain Chances Increase

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are increasing across the Wiregrass, allowing temperatures to ease. We’ll see scattered PM showers and thunderstorms daily, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Look for the typical summertime weather to last through the holiday weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

