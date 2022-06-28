Plenty of events to choose from to celebrate Independence Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fireworks will be lighting up the summer skies soon and no one wants to miss them. Here’s a list of all Wiregrass area 4th of July fireworks, parades and more!

For more information on any of these events just click the link to see all the details on our Community Calendar.

If there’s an event you think we need to add to our list just send us an email at news@wtvy.com. Or you can submit it to our community calendar through the green “Submit Event” button.

Thursday Events:

Fort Rucker Freedom Fest 2022 “Rumble Over Rucker” - 4:00PM, Fort Rucker

NOTE: To get on post you need to get a pass before Thursday. Also, WTVY be live at Freedom Fest with all our evening shows on Thursday, and Carmen Fuentes and Taylor Pollock will be emceeing the event.

Blakely Independence Day Fireworks - The city of Blakely will host their annual Firecracker Festival on June 30 from 5PM until 9PM at the Ray Knight Sports Complex.

Friday Events:

Rehobeth Red White and Boom Celebration - 5:00PM until boom. Dustin Herring in concert at 7:00PM. Fireworks at 9:00PM.

Saturday Events:

Fireworks @ The Fairgrounds 2022 - 5:00 PM, National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, Dothan

Slocomb 4th of July Celebration in the Park - 6PM until fireworks at dark, Slocomb Recreation Park

Level Plains Independence Day Fireworks in the Park! - 3:00 PM, Level Plains Community Center

Geneva 4th of July Festival and Fireworks - 4:00 PM, Robert Fowler Park

Food trucks, Fireworks, & Freedom - 5:00PM, James Radford Park

4th of July celebration - 6:30PM, Trails End Resort

Sunday Events:

Monday Events:

Headland150: Ag Parade and Fireworks - 4:00 PM, Downtown Headland and Douglas Park

Crestview’s 4th of July Celebration & Party in the Park - 3:00PM, Twin Hills Park

Red, White & Baytowne - 7:00PM, The Village at Baytowne Wharf

Fellowship and Fireworks - 4PM, Enterprise VFW Club

4th of July Celebration - 2PM, Ashford Recreation Sports Association

Salute to Freedom - 2PM - 10PM, Downtown Panama City

