Pet of the Week

Sammy
Sammy
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weeks “Pet of the Week” is a 10 week old schnauzer mix named Sammy. Sammy and his two sisters are available for adoption at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Sammy or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

