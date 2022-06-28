Advertisement

New Florida law allows smoking bans at public beaches and parks

(Source: Gray News)
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Should smoking be allowed on beaches throughout Bay County?

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Friday which could change things. The Florida Clean Air Act is an update to an existing law which targets vaping and tobacco smoking in public spaces. Under this new law, local governments are now allowed to restrict smoking at public beaches and public parks which they own.

The new law is designed to protect people from secondhand smoke and crack down on the abundance of litter from cigarette butts in recreational spaces.

“That’s awesome! None of us smoke so - we don’t smoke period so - I think that’s a go. It’s good for that, you know, It’s good for the environment,” Cippy Estrada, a tourist visiting Panama City Beach said.

”It’d be a good thing, especially for the families that come out here with kids,” said Panama City Beach local Brittany Kessinger.

The law takes effect on July 1st, and then it will ultimately up to local government officials to pursue bans.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James R. Davenport booking photo
Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies
Robert Lee Anderson booking photo
Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

July 4th fireworks
Plenty of events to choose from to celebrate Independence Day
Abortion pills used for medical abortions could be the next legal fight after the U.S. Supreme...
Abortion pills could be the next legal fight
saliba
Local Woman Collects over $2,000 for Saliba Center repairs
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison