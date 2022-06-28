Advertisement

Man facing more drug-related charges after fentanyl and meth seized

On June 27, 2022, Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations...
On June 27, 2022, Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division concluded an investigation regarding Graylin J. Patterson (30 years old) of Bay County.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is facing more drug-related charges after investigators say they could connect him to drugs found at other places in the county.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Graylin J. Patterson, 30, was first arrested in this investigation in May for multiple misdemeanor traffic charges and trafficking in fentanyl.

In June, Patterson was arrested again and has been in jail since.

Deputies say since that arrest, they have connected Patterson to an amount of meth and fentanyl being stored at separate addresses. This led to more drug-related charges.

“The amount of fentanyl coming into Bay County is deeply concerning,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “With past fatalities, we are aggressively pursuing these traffickers to protect the citizens and visitors of Bay County.”

Investigators say they seized 53.4 grams of fentanyl and 248.1 grams of meth. In connection with this investigation, Patterson is charged with trafficking in fentanyl (more than 28 grams), trafficking in meth (more than 200 grams), and unlawful use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

