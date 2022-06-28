Advertisement

Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors

Tiktok
Tiktok(MGN Online / Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its investigation into an incident where a LaGrange woman allegedly exposed herself to minors.

A recent video showed local TikTok star Kylie Strickland flashing what appeared to be two boys while in a pool.

The edited video circulating on the TikTok app shows Strickland in a pool talking to what looks to be two young boys during a live recording.

The woman asked the children if they wanted to see her breast and then proceeded to lift her swimsuit top.

Stay with us to keep up-to-date on this case.

