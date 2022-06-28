Dothan man wrecks into Abbeville home following high-speed chase

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A high speed chase early Monday morning in Abbeville resulted in a crash into a home.

Abbeville Police noted a suspicious vehicle at Girard Park, across from Abbeville Elementary School, at around 1:15 a.m. on June 27. As officers attempted to confront the person, the driver of the suspect automobile fled the scene while crashing into one of the patrol cars.

A chase ensued, leading the suspect and officers down the north side of Phillips Street. The guilty party’s inability to stop at the stop sign on Crawford Street resulted in loss of control and the subsequent wreck into a residence.

One arrest was made on the scene, as 25-year-old Ladarius Robinson of Dothan was taken into custody. He was subsequently charged with attempting to elude, assault, and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship said of the chase and resulting accident that “we are very fortunate that no one was injured.”

The department says that the incident is still under investigation and more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

