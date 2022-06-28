Advertisement

Dale County Sheriff’s office to hold DUI check point Saturday

Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo. (123RF)
By Dale County Sheriff Office
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (Press Release) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, July 2nd. The Sheriff’s Department will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.

According to countyhealthrankings.org, the Alabama state average for impaired driving deaths in 2019 was 27%. Dale County averaged 44%. Those numbers are coming down, thanks to partnerships such as these.

The primary purpose of a checkpoint is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Department and SpectraCare Health Systems are committed to keeping Dale County’s’ youth and the traveling public safe and remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive, please plan on staying off the roads.

