Convicted Dothan killer dies in prison

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man convicted of murdering his uncle and sentenced to death has died in prison from natural causes, proclaiming his innocence until the end.

Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond, whose sentence had been commuted to life without parole, died on June 17, his attorney and an obituary confirm. He was 70.

Police say in 1988 he went to 80-year-old James McNeil’s home near downtown Dothan and stabbed him multiple times during a robbery.

Hammond and a woman whose testimony helped convicted him of Capital Murder had been on a crack cocaine binge before McNeil’s death.

Last October, Dothan attorney Adam Parker claimed another man had confessed to the killing.

“We believe an innocent man has been in prison for over 30 years,” Parker told News 4.

Hammond had proclaimed his innocence to then Houston County Judge Lawson Little at trial and continued to refute guilt until his death.

His funeral is Saturday in Dothan.

