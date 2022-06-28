Advertisement

Brewery coming to Downtown Dothan this fall

Circle City Brewing
Circle City Brewing(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan will soon have a brewery.

“Circle City Brewing” will be located on North Foster Street in The Wise building.

That’s between Diablos and KBC.

It’ll be the sister brewery to Southern Fields in Campbellton, FL.

A large assortment of fresh craft beer will be offered, along with ciders and wine.

Owner Brian Walker believes downtown has a lot of potential, and he hopes his brewery will bring more business to the area.

“I grew up in Marianna, and believe it or not, Dothan was always the big city to me,” expresses Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City and Southern Fields Brewing. “We always could come up here and shop and hangout. So, I’ve always had an infinity for Dothan, and just knowing what’s coming down the line, especially with the downtown development, and the money, and the effort that the city is putting in, and the DDRA, we just feel really fortunate to be a part of that.”

Brewing equipment has already been delivered and the business is on track to open this fall.

They’ll be looking to hire staff around August.

