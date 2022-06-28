Advertisement

AC company sees major up-tick in customer needs

replacing AC unit
replacing AC unit(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This summer heat has everyone trying to stay cool.

Something that can be difficult if your air conditioning isn’t working properly.

In just the last week, a local air care company received over 300 service calls.

“It’s just been crazy, trying to keep up and keep everybody happy,” says Brannon Woodall, Comfort Advisor with Bob Woodall Air Care Systems. “We typically do maintenance throughout the year, but since it’s so busy we’re having to shift to just emergency customers, and anybody without air, or if they’ve got water leaking.”

Air conditioning units and intense heat don’t always mesh well.

Woodall explains, “We have a lot of calls with units running constantly, units not keeping up, units not working at all, and drain leaks are always a big thing this time of year.”

The demand means customers must be patient, but Woodall understands the frustration.

“I’d be angry too if my unit was broke, so I understand,” he continues. “You just have to realize that they’re not angry at you, they’re angry cause they’re hot. So, there’s nothing we can really do about that besides get them in line and try to fix it as quick as possible.”

There are some things you can do to keep things breezy and avoid having to give them a call.

“A lot of folks during the day leave their house and bump it up four or five degrees, but I don’t recommend doing that as much right now,” explains Woodall. “You can bump it up a little bit, but every time you bump it up like that, its gonna take just as long when you get home to cool, and it may not catch up until the middle of the night. Also, change your filters.”

Woodall says they’re working to keep customers cool as fast as possible.

Supply chain problems aren’t a current issue, they’ve been able to stay ahead of it.

The company also says they’re doing pretty well with staffing but can always use more employees.

