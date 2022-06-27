Wiregrass-covering agency among 13 in Alabama receiving weatherization grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An agency that helps assist residents in the Wiregrass was one of several in Alabama that received a grant from Governor Kay Ivey.

Announced in a Monday press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $494,875 awarded will help provide needy residents with assistance in weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs across the state.

Supporting the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program, the grants provide funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy to improve energy efficiency and safety for homes that qualify. Priority for assistance is given to those who would need the help most, including people with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income households with children.

Among the 13 community agencies receiving the grant is Troy-based Organized Community Action Program Inc., who received $46,316 in support of their coverage in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike counties.

“In the midst of the hot summer months in Alabama, elderly, disabled and low-income residents on fixed incomes can struggle to afford utility bills to keep their houses cool and comfortable,” Governor Ivey said. “These grants will assist in lowering the energy bills for those that qualify for assistance by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer.”

Each home that qualifies for assistance could see home improvements that include installing extra insulation, sealing air leaks, repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units, and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

“ADECA joins Governor Ivey in supporting those who need it most through the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes to stay cooler for the hottest part of the year both now and in the future.”

The full list of 13 agencies receiving the awarded funding, and the numbers to call to get more information on applying for assistance, include:

• $43,971 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby) 334-262-4300

• $11,037 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287

• $20,948 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

• $34,828 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

• $52,006 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

• $30,569 to Montgomery County Commission (care of Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) (Montgomery) 334-832-1210

• $35,954 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843

• $106,785 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

• $19,443 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

• $46,316 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

• $31,518 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

• $26,769 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

• $34,731 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

