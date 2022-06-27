Rain chances pick up this week

SYNOPSIS – The forecast looks a lot different this week, temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s with a chance of a stray shower or two. Tomorrow rain chances will pick up and stick around the rest of the week with highs staying in the lower 90s all the way into the weekend. Our best chance of rain will come in Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 93°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light & variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain.. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

