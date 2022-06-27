Physical Altercation Leads to Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) responded to a physical altercation at a motel on Highway 71 South.

A male suspect was holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand when deputies arrived. The male and his wife, Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, were fighting when she stabbed him with the scissors.

Police took Green into custody and charged her with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly weapon. The male’s injuries were not life threatening and he was treated for his injuries by Jackson County Fire Rescue.

Sheriff Edenfield says he is appreciative of the quick response of the JSCO deputies.

