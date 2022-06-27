Advertisement

Miya’s Law strengthens renter safety

The law is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old Orlando student who was killed in her apartment in 2021 by a 27-year-old maintenance worker who had access to a master key.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Employees who work at apartment complexes will now have to have background checks.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 898, also known as “Miya’s Law,” Monday. The law is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old Orlando student who was killed in her apartment in 2021 by a 27-year-old maintenance worker who had access to a master key.

This new law strengthens residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repair from 12 to 24 hours.

“Every tenant deserves to be safe in their own home,” DeSantis said. “By signing this legislation, we are making it safer to live in a rental unit and giving renters more peace of mind in their homes. Miya’s death was a tragedy, and our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family. I am proud to act on their behalf to help prevent a tragedy like that from happening to another Florida tenant.”

Under this new law, landlords or licensees of apartments are to require all employees to undergo a background screening as a condition of employment. If a person has been found guilty of certain crimes including violence and disregard for safety, they may be disqualified for employment.

Apartments will also be required to maintain a key log. This log and the background screening will be subject to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s annual inspection of apartments.

This bill will also change “reasonable notice” from 12 hours to 24 hours notice. It also prohibits operators of public lodging establishments from offering hourly rates for accommodation.

