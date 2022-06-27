Advertisement

Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers

PrimeCare had been previously threatened in an unrelated incident by a gunman who fired several shots.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man is charged with threatening employees at a Dothan medical clinic that a gunman previously shot up in an unrelated incident.

Police on Friday arrested Robert Lee Anderson, 21, on one count of Making a Terror Threat, alleging he told PrimeCare Family and Urgent Care employees that he would physically harm them.

Dothan Police Sergeant Tim Mullis told News 4 that Anderson became irate when employees asked for official documents required of patients. He did not reveal the exact nature of the threats.

On Friday, police located Anderson who lists a Ft. Mitchell, Alabama address, per court records.

He posted $30,000 appearance bond.

In 2007 gunman Jason Murphy also became irate during a visit to PrimeCare’s previous location and fired several shots.

Some workers hid inside the building while other employees and a few patients escaped out the back door of the clinic, then on Westgate Parkway.

Nobody was wounded.

Murphy eventually surrendered, pleaded guilty, and received a 70-year sentence on several charges, including attempted murder.

In 2018, he was paroled but arrested again a few months later, this time charged with threatening employees at the Dothan McDonald’s restaurant where he worked.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of harassment and received 90 days in the Houston County Jail, records reveal.

Anderson faces up to 10 years for the latest PrimeCare incident.

