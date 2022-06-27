Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man is charged with threatening employees at a Dothan medical clinic that a gunman previously shot up in an unrelated incident.

Police on Friday arrested Robert Lee Anderson, 21, on one count of Making a Terror Threat, alleging he told PrimeCare Family and Urgent Care employees that he would physically harm them.

Dothan Police Sergeant Tim Mullis told News 4 that Anderson became irate when employees asked for official documents required of patients. He did not reveal the exact nature of the threats.

On Friday, police located Anderson who lists a Ft. Mitchell, Alabama address, per court records.

He posted $30,000 appearance bond.

In 2007 gunman Jason Murphy also became irate during a visit to PrimeCare’s previous location and fired several shots.

Some workers hid inside the building while other employees and a few patients escaped out the back door of the clinic, then on Westgate Parkway.

Nobody was wounded.

Murphy eventually surrendered, pleaded guilty, and received a 70-year sentence on several charges, including attempted murder.

In 2018, he was paroled but arrested again a few months later, this time charged with threatening employees at the Dothan McDonald’s restaurant where he worked.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of harassment and received 90 days in the Houston County Jail, records reveal.

Anderson faces up to 10 years for the latest PrimeCare incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

