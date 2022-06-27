Advertisement

Local woman collects over $2,000 for Saliba Center repairs

Bettye Guy
Bettye Guy(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local woman has single handedly raised approximately $2,500 for the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center.

After the center was vandalized, Bettye Guy called around to businesses, friends, and family to bring in donations.

On Monday, the center surprised Guy and thanked her for all she’s done.

Staff members presented her with an outstanding citizenship award, and even draped a red cape over her, calling Guy a superhero.

She tells News 4 she’s not done raising money for the center.

“I did it because I like helping people,” expresses Guy. “I’m a nurse by trade and my desire is always to help others. So, I didn’t do it for any recognition, I did it because there was a need, and I was trying to help meet it.”

The Saliba Center’s Go-Fund-Me page has raised over $7,000 of its $20,000 goal.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dothans-alfred-saliba-family-center

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

James R. Davenport booking photo
Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies
1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting
William Walker Alabama Department of Corrections photo.
Inmate sentenced in Coffee County escapes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Robert Lee Anderson booking photo
Man charged with threatening Dothan healthcare workers
Man violently threatens Dothan healthcare workers
Man violently threatens Dothan healthcare workers
Jay Hovey (L) and Tom Whatley (R)
ALGOP, ALEA now at odds over provisional ballot in ‘tied’ Senate District 27 race
Zack's Family Restaurant
Local restaurants continue to navigate through challenging times