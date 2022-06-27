Local woman collects over $2,000 for Saliba Center repairs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local woman has single handedly raised approximately $2,500 for the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center.

After the center was vandalized, Bettye Guy called around to businesses, friends, and family to bring in donations.

On Monday, the center surprised Guy and thanked her for all she’s done.

Staff members presented her with an outstanding citizenship award, and even draped a red cape over her, calling Guy a superhero.

She tells News 4 she’s not done raising money for the center.

“I did it because I like helping people,” expresses Guy. “I’m a nurse by trade and my desire is always to help others. So, I didn’t do it for any recognition, I did it because there was a need, and I was trying to help meet it.”

The Saliba Center’s Go-Fund-Me page has raised over $7,000 of its $20,000 goal.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dothans-alfred-saliba-family-center

