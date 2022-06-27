Local restaurants continue to navigate through challenging times

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Juggling great food, exceptional service, and fair prices is a challenge Wiregrass restaurants are navigating.

Brett Smith, Owner of Stix & Cones expresses, “The threat of the current economic squeeze, has been more so than the threat of the pandemic.”

Inflation is forcing businesses to up their menu prices.

“Our most popular sandwich is the chicken salad sandwich, and I mean it doesn’t sound like a big increase but for us it is big,” continues Smith. “We began selling that at $6.49 and now it’s at $7.29.”

Something Stix & Cones and The Blue Plate don’t want to do.

The two are strategizing to keep things affordable.

“We have not had to go up significantly on menu prices but we’re having to be creative,” explains Melody Hill, Marketing Director for The Blue Plate. “We’re having to see if the daily specials that we offer Monday through Friday right now, and we offer them on Sunday’s as well, do we need to change up that menu in order to stay really effective in pricing.”

Owner of Zack’s Family Restaurant says a lack of employees is another weight added to what they’re facing.

“We’ve got more business than we’ve got help for, so that’s what hurts us,” says Zack Whaley. “We’re all working so hard, and we can’t keep up the pace.”

On top of that, supply chain issues are a challenge.

“We’re getting most of our products that we want, but we’re having to go to three different vendors,” explains Whaley. “Sometimes A and B don’t have it, and then we go to C, and we finally find it, but there’s been a few times that we’ve been out of things that we just couldn’t get.”

The good news is customers are not in short supply.

“We stay busy at lunch; we stay busy at dinner,” says Lee. “People are still eating out, which makes us hopeful and optimistic.”

Whaley agrees, saying his staff served over 900 customers on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.