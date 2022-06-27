“Kam’s Car Care” takes off through community support

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Kam’s Car Care” is taking off with success after just a few weeks.

Kameryn Mitchell, a Houston Academy graduate, is getting ahead on paying for his college expenses.

He’s detailing cars all summer long.

Mitchell is headed to Troy University on an academic scholarship, but the cost of housing, books, and meals are on him.

His goal is to raise $6,000.

Since our original story about him aired, Mitchell is booked full through July 18th.

Plus, Troy University saw what the young man is doing, and called to offer him an additional $2,000.

Mitchell says everyone’s support means so much.

“It’s also meaning a lot that a lot of people have wanted to give donations,” expresses Kameryn Mitchell. “They want to help me, and a lot of people talk about how they don’t see young people putting in dedication and things like I’m doing right now, and it just speaks a lot for that many people to see what I’m doing and see what I’m trying to do.”

If you want to support “mission tuition,” call (334) 718-6739 to make an appointment.

