Jackson County, FL man arrested for reckless driving

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man is behind bars after he attempted to assault Jackson County officers on Saturday.

Deputies for the Sheriff’s Office observed the man later identified as Jantz Anthony Reinard Johnson traveling at high speeds on Highway 73 South on the night of June 25.

After a traffic stop was initiated, Johnson fled across Magnolia Road to Highway 71 and began driving recklessly, resulting in a collision with a deputy’s vehicle. Another patrol vehicle was collided with when Johnson turned into the TA Travel Center and stopped suddenly.

The man continued to flee while in the Truck Stop parking lot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter once deputies were able to block him.

Johnson, found to be a habitual offender which included currently being on State Probation for a traffic offense, was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Eluding as well as Driving Without a License. Further charges were also filed by the Florida Highway Patrol.

